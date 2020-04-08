Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portions of north Georgia

article

Strong to severe storms are expected to move through north Georgia overnight into early Thursday morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Habersham, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, Rabun, Towns, Union, Walker, White, and Whitfield until 6 a.m.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Thursday for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, and Wilkinson counties.

Damaging winds and large hail would be the primary threat with any storms this afternoon and evening. Keep in mind, even though there is a risk of severe storms, many parts of our viewing area will not get any rain at all, due to the scattered nature of the storms.

A cold front will bring a line of storms towards far north Georgia early Thursday - mainly in the couple of hours before sunrise. These storms may also be severe. Damaging winds are the main threat, small hail is possible, and a brief tornado spin-up is not out of the question.

It appears these will mainly race through far north Georgia and maybe graze the northern suburbs before fizzling out as the sun is coming up.

Rain and storms will end quickly near sunrise and leave behind a windy day Thursday.

Colder air moving in will drop lows in the 40s for Friday morning.

