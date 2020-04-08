Severe storms possible through early Thursday morning

Scattered showers and storms will pass across north Georgia and metro Atlanta on Wednesday.

While storms after 2 p.m. may be somewhat isolated in coverage, any one of the storms can be severe through the evening.

Damaging winds and large hail would be the primary threat with any storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Keep in mind, even though there is a risk of severe storms, many parts of our viewing area will not get any rain at all, due to the scattered nature of the storms.

A cold front will bring a line of storms toward far north Georgia early Thursday, mainly in the couple of hours before sunrise. These storms may also be severe. Damaging winds are the main threat, small hail is possible, and a brief tornado spin-up is not out of the question.

Rain and storms will end quickly near sunrise and leave behind a windy day Thursday. Colder air moving in will drop lows in the 40s for Friday morning.

