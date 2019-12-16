Severe Storms Possible Monday Night and Tuesday Morning

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a powerful cold front that will bring strong to severe storms Monday night into Tuesday morning.

During the day Monday, skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be mild. A few patches of light rain or drizzle are possible, especially early in the day.

A line of storms will pass through after midnight through sunrise Tuesday. The storms can bring strong to damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Once the storms clear early Tuesday, temperatures will tumble during the day with breezy northwest winds. We'll start the day in the 60s, but fall into the 40s by afternoon. Many area may measure over 1" of rain in the downpours.