Severe storms possible Monday night

A cold front will move in from the west later tonight and begin to spread showers and t-storms across north Georgia near the midnight hour. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has most of north Georgia in a level 1 or marginal risk for severe storms. Damaging winds to 60 mph, heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats.

The timing of the storms will be such that those living in west and northwest Georgia will experience the storms first as they enter in from Alabama. The storms will most likely weaken as they progress across north Georgia leaving areas east of Atlanta will little threat from the possibility of severe weather. By late Tuesday morning the front will have moved to the east ushering in drier air, and lots of sunshine.