Risk of severe storms Tuesday, Tornado Watch in effect for southern counties

There is a risk of a severe storm Tuesday south of I-20 as heavy rain moves in.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 4 p.m. Tuesday, which includes pare of the Atlanta metro south of I-20.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of storms that could produce tornadoes.

The greatest cahnce for severe storms is primarily during the hours of noon-4 p.m.

Temperatures cool quickly tonight as we dry out. We'll get up to breezy conditions and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s Wednesday morning.

Temperatures rebound quickly for the rest of the week with abundant sunshine.