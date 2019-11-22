Rain will have an impact on your weekend plans

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely this weekend, especially throughout the day Saturday. We are already starting to see the changing conditions across north Georgia with more clouds and even some showers, but larger bands of rain will arrive Friday night into Saturday morning.

This is a slow-moving storm system and areas west of I-85 will have a soggy start Saturday with occasional showers through the early afternoon. However, if you live east of I-85, your day will start out cloudy with light showers. Once we get into the early afternoon hours, a large area of showers and thunderstorms will move into this region and continue through the early evening hours.

At this time, we aren’t concerned about any severe storms, but confidence is growing that during the afternoon hours, a few areas could hear a rumble of thunder.

Regardless on when you see the rain Saturday, we will all have breezy conditions SSW 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Once the cold front passes through, our winds will rotate out of the NW and remain breezy 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Behind the front there will be a surge of much colder and drier air to follow which will lead to a cool, crisp and sunny Sunday.

If you are trying to plan outdoor activities, or plan your day around the rain, Sunday looks like the better day.

