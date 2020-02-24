North Georgia could see wintry weather Friday

It will be clear and cold through Friday morning, but things will be changing after that.

A couple of quick-moving systems will bring a few showers to north Georgia Friday and again late Friday night.

FEBRUARY'S RAINFALL STILL SHY OF BEING RECORD-BREAKING IN GEORGIA

There is the possibility for some light snow in extreme North Georgia, but will likely not bring any travel issues along with it.

Any snow accumulation Friday night will be light and on grassy areas and decks.

Sunshine will return over the weekend.

