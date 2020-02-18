More heavy rain expected Thursday followed by cooler weather

Rain on Wednesday will be lighter, but keep your umbrella with you as showers will be possible through the evening.

Historic flooding hits Mississippi, Tennessee with more drenching rains expected

Thursday looks to be another wet one as the last wave of rain associated with this week's wet pattern moves through. The rain should be steady most of the day before it ends at night. Along with the rain, colder air will be moving in so it's possible that the rain could mix at times with sleet or wet snow in the far north Georgia mountains along the North Carolina and Tennessee borders. Minor accumulations are possible, but no road problems are expected.

The biggest problem from all of this will be the rise in area streams, creeks, rivers and lakes due to the heavy rain expected. Through Thursday most areas will receive 1 to 2 inches with isolated higher amounts. Once this is all over with Thursday night drier air will move in for Friday through Sunday with lots of sunshine for the weekend.