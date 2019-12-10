Mix of snow and rain possible across north Georgia overnight

A mix of snow and rain is possible across the higher elevations of North Georgia overnight Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS says brief periods of wintry mix or snow are possible late Tuesday evening and overnight Wednesday over the higher elevations of north Georgia.

Light accumulations between 0.1-0.2 inches are possible mainly at elevations between 1,000-2,000 feet. Higher accumulations from 0.5-1.0 inches are possible at elevations above 2,000 feet.

While little to no impacts are expected, some light accumulations of generally an inch or less cannot be ruled out. — National Weather Service Atlanta

Any snow accumulations will be on grassy or elevated surfaces. Only some light flurries will be possible mainly from Rome through the northwest suburbs of Atlanta.

According to NWS, a light wintry mix is again possible over far northeast Georgia on Thursday night into early Friday morning. Little to no accumulations are expected. A transition to all rain is expected by sunrise Friday.

