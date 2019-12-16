Isolated tornado can't be ruled out as powerful cold front moves through overnight

article

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a powerful cold front that will bring strong to severe storms Monday night into Tuesday morning. The greatest threat of severe weather for our area is around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

A line of storms will pass through after midnight through sunrise Tuesday. The greatest chance for a few severe storms will be confined to western and northwestern Georgia, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms can bring strong to damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Once the storms clear early Tuesday, temperatures will tumble during the day with breezy northwest winds. We'll start the day in the 60s, but fall into the 40s by afternoon. Many areas may measure more than one inch of rain in the downpours.

