Hurricane Isaías continues path toward Georgia coast

The FOX 5 Storm Team continues to monitor Hurricane Isaías as it barrels down on the Florida Coast.

As of Saturday, the Category 1 hurricane is expected to ride along the east coast of Florida and make a close pass to the Georgia coast. This means that the Georgia coast will experience dangerous rip currents and high seas the next couple of days.

Thankfully, there isn’t a major concern for the possibility of Isaías making landfall along the Georgia coast, which will limit the amount of wind, flooding, and storm surge in that area. However, as a precaution, some beaches along the Georgia coast will be closed Sunday and Monday for swimmers as conditions get worse.

Based on the steering currents over the Atlantic Ocean right now plus a cold front moving in from the west, the confidence is very high that the major impacts from Isaías will stay offshore until the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts early next week.

Following the National Hurricane Center cone of probability, metro Atlanta is expected to be on the northwest, weaker side of the hurricane, which means our weather will remain hot and humid with hit or miss afternoon and evening storms.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to post updates on the new information for Isaías on social media all weekend long.

