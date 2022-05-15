Georgia weather: Monday afternoon storms pose marginal threat along I-85 and east

The day may not be a complete washout, but some storms on Monday could pose a marginal threat to areas south and east of Atlanta.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking some thunderstorms firing Sunday afternoon and late Monday afternoon. The latter round of storms is forecasted to be the strongest.

Severe weather on Sunday evening poses the greatest threat in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and the northeast regions of Texas. There was a marginal threat as far southwest as northern Alabama. That threat didn't carry over into Georgia on Sunday.

By Monday, there is a marginal threat of severe weather and storms in Georgia along Interstate 85 and east. As of Sunday afternoon, areas northwest of I-85 under a marginal threat included Clarkesville and Gainesville in northeast Georgia, as well as portions of Heard County.

Models show some storms along the I-85 corridor and east on Sunday afternoon, but the potential for widespread severe weather isn't likely.

Clouds give way at night before more storms form in northeastern and central Georgia late Monday afternoon. Wind speeds will pick up as a cold front moves through the state.

