FOX 5 Storm Alert Day: Strong to severe storms likely through Monday morning

Rain and some storms moved into north Georgia Sunday morning, ahead of a strong weather system moving across the southeast that is likely to bring another round of severe weather to parts of Georgia.

Models are suggesting that the timing for the worst storms in north Georgia will be Sunday afternoon into late Sunday night. Ahead of the strongest line of storms, we will have several rounds of moderate to heavy rain with a low severe weather threat.

There will be some breaks in the wet weather Sunday, but don't let your guard down.

Be sure to be weather aware, particularly after 8 p.m. This is when parts of the metro Atlanta area are under a level 3, or "Enhanced" risk of severe weather. A level 4, or "Moderate" risk includes the southern tier of the FOX 5 coverage area, as well as much of central Georgia.

The threat includes damaging winds and tornadoes, although any tornadoes may be the brief spin-up variety versus the strong, long-track tornadoes of last weekend, along with localized flooding and small hail.

The latest models are showing that new storm formation is likely to develop along the main cold front early Monday morning. This could bring another round of moderate to heavy rain, damaging winds, and brief tornadoes.

Make sure you and your family are prepared and have a plan in place, especially if you live south of Interstate 20.

Most areas across north Georgia will see 2 to 5 inches of rain, which would lead to Atlanta having above-average rainfall every month so far this year.

Given how saturated our weather pattern has been, it won't take much wind to knock over large trees.

Keep up to date with developing weather conditions by downloading the FOX 5 Storm Team app. It is free in Google Play and the App Store.