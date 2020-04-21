Flooding, damaging winds and tornadoes likely during 2 waves of storms Thursday

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the next round of severe weather heading toward north Georgia. It appears the weather will move into Georgia in several waves.

April 21, 2020 - FOX 5 Storm Team graphic for potential severe weather (FOX 5)

The three-day outlook already has all of metro Atlanta under a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms. The confidence is much higher than we will see strong to severe storms with this event compared to Sunday because we will already have the warm air in place and it won’t be a nocturnal event.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the strongest storms are expected to arrive in north Georgia Thursday morning then exit the area by the early afternoon.

A second wave is expected during the afternoon and earlier evening hours.

There’s still some uncertainty in this part of the forecast about timing and location, but at least it won’t be an overnight event.

All modes are in play including isolated tornadoes, damaging winds from thunderstorms and potential flooding.

Given how saturated 2020 has been, this additional heavy rain could cause flash flooding with 1 to 3 inches of rain in a short period of time.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to monitor any changes in this storm system to keep you and your family safe and informed.

