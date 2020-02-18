Flash Flood Watch issued for Georgia counties

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of central and north Georgia until Wednesday afternoon, due to rounds of heavy rain that continue to plague the state through Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Watch for: Baldwin, Butts, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Putnam, Greene, Hancock, Taliaferro, Warren, Wilkes, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Morgan, Newton, north Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Walton, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Bartow, Carroll, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Meriweather, Pike, Spalding, Talbot, Troup, and Upson counties.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions could develop that lead to flash flooding.

Wednesday will bring lighter rainfall and also a break from the rain by late afternoon and evening. Don't look for any sunshine though as the clouds will prevail.

Thursday looks to be another wet one as the last wave of rain associated with this week's wet pattern moves through. The rain should be steady most of the day before it ends at night. Along with the rain, colder air will be moving in so it's possible that the rain could mix at times with sleet or wet snow in the far north Georgia mountains along the North Carolina and Tennessee borders. No accumulation is expected, and no road problems will develop.

The biggest problem from all of this will be the rise in area streams, creeks, rivers and lakes due to the heavy rain expected. Through Thursday most areas will receive 1 to 2 inches with isolated higher amounts. Once this is all over with Thursday night drier air will move in for Friday through Sunday with lots of sunshine for the weekend.