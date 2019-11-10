Coldest Air Of The Season Arrives Tuesday

An unseasonably cold blast of air is on the way by Tuesday and Wednesday making it feel more like January than November. The cold front bringing the cold air will also bring showers to north Georgia starting Monday evening, and lasting through Tuesday morning. There is even the possibility that the rain showers could end as snow showers in the mountains, but there is not enough moisture to cause concern, and ground temperatures will be well above freezing.

As the colder air continues to move in behind the front expect temperatures to fall throughout the afternoon on Tuesday. The coldest air arrives Tuesday night when temperatures will fall into the 20's!

Be sure to protect the plants, pets and pipes on Tuesday night!