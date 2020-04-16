Be weather aware: Another round of severe storms possible this weekend

article

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the next storm system heading our way this weekend, and it could bring another round of severe weather.

As of Friday, models are hinting that the timing for the worst storms in north Georgia will be Sunday afternoon into late Sunday night.

While parts of our viewing area are under a level 3 risk of severe weather, this time around it looks like mainly a damaging wind threat. Tornadoes are possible, too, but may be the brief spin-up variety versus the strong, long-track type of last weekend.

At this time, it's too early to pinpoint certain details of this event, but now is a good time to start to prepare; especially if you didn't feel prepared for the Easter Sunday outbreak.

Most areas across north Georgia will see 2"-4" of rain, which would lead to Atlanta having above-average rainfall every month so far this year.

Given how saturated our weather pattern has been, it won't take much wind to knock over large trees.

