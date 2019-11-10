Arctic blast underway

A powerful overnight cold front moving through Tuesday morning is bringing a big and fast change to temperatures in Georgia.

Steady rain will pass through during the morning hours, making the morning commute very messy. At the same time, winds are picking up and temperatures are falling.

Rainfall totals will average 1/2"-3/4". But behind the rain comes a dramatic drop in temperatures.

As the last of the rain is exiting, it is the classic race between cold air coming in and moisture moving out. For the north Georgia mountains, this will mean a brief period of time near sunrise Tuesday where a few flurries or sleet can mix in with the last of the rain. Accumulations are not expected.

With gusty winds in the forecast throughout the day, high temperatures are likely to only be in the upper 30s to low 40s, and the winds will make it feel like the 20s for a good bit of the day.

A hard freeze happens tonight. The winds will be lighter, but temperatures will tumble into the 20s quickly in the evening. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 7pm tonight until 10am Wednesday.

Be sure to protect the plants, pets, and pipes!