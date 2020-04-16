Another round of severe storms possible this weekend

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the next storm system heading our way this weekend, and it could bring another round of severe weather.

As of Thursday, models are hinting that the timing for the worst storms in north Georgia will be late Sunday into Monday morning.

During this time we will see the potential for tornadoes, damaging winds, localized flooding and small hail.

At this time, it's too early to pinpoint certain details of this event, but now is a good time to start to prepare; especially if you didn't feel prepared for the Easter Sunday outbreak.

Most areas across north Georgia will see 2'-4" of rain, which would lead to Atlanta having above-average rainfall every month so far this year.

Given how saturated our weather pattern has been, it won't take much wind to knock over large trees.

