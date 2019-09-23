Senate report alleges NRA acted as 'foreign asset' for Russia ahead of 2016 election
An 18-month investigation into the NRA’s relationship with Russia and potential violations of U.S. tax and sanctions laws was conducted by Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee and released Friday.
Amber Guyger takes the stand: 'I’m so sorry'
Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger took the stand Friday morning to tell jurors what happened the night she shot and killed her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean.
70-year-old Indiana man found guilty of sexually abusing, impregnating 14-year-old girl
A 70-year-old Indiana man was found guilty of sexually abusing and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.
Whistleblower complaint on Ukraine call released, alleges Trump solicited foreign 'interference' in election
The whistleblower complaint that touched off a political tempest in Washington was released to the public Thursday, alleging President Trump used the "power of his office to solicit interference" from Ukraine in the 2020 election -- and that White House officials subsequently tried to "lock down" records of that phone call.
DoorDash says 4.9 million affected in third-party data breach
Online delivery service DoorDash announced that 4.9 million customers, Dashers and merchants were affected by a data breach Thursday.
Couple accused of abandoning adopted daughter, 11, claims she was actually 22-year-old scammer
The couple is accused of renting an apartment for the girl and moving to Canada. They claim that she is actually an adult and that the adoption was a "scam."
Woman gets working iPhone back 15 months after losing it at the bottom of a river
A woman who lost her iPhone during an outing on a river in South Carolina got it back in working condition after a YouTube star and diver found it more than a year later.
FTC sues Match.com owner for connecting users to fake accounts, tricking consumers into upgrading
The Federal Trade Commission is sueing the online dating conglomerate Match Group, Inc., owner of Match.com, Tinder, OKCupid and PlentyOfFish for misleading hundreds of thousands of users by connecting them with fake love interests in order to get users to pay for its Match.com service.
Apple warns of iOS 13 bug which lets third-party keyboards access your data without permission
Apple discovered a bug in its iOS 13 and iPadOS which poses a potential security threat to users who have installed certain keyboard apps on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.
'OK' hand gesture added to hate symbols database
The "OK" hand gesture, a mass killer's bowl-style haircut and an anthropomorphic moon wearing sunglasses are among 36 new entries in a Jewish civil rights group's online database of hate symbols used by white supremacists and other far-right extremists.
General Motors reinstating health care for striking workers
General Motors announced Thursday, on day 11 of the UAW strike, that it's reinstating healthcare for its striking workers.
Police seize 75,000 THC vape cartridges in Minnesota valued at $3.8M
Police say they have seized a record amount of illegal THC vaping cartridges in Coon Rapids worth millions of dollars.
