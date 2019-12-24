Mississippi police officer creates Christmas caper for preschool neighbor to investigate
Oxford Police Officer Rachel Ratcliffe and two officer friends set up clues for her 3-year-old neighbor to follow to save their town from the Grinch this Christmas.
Soldier home for the holidays and his 1-year-old son killed in head-on collision
A Tennessee community is mourning the loss of a soldier who was home for Christmas and his 1-year-old son, who were both killed in a head-on car crash Thursday night.