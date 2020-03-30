What would Tito say?

He was my father.

Tito is what his grand kids called him. A shorter term for the affectionate Spanish word for grandfather.

Manny "Tito" Rodriguez. 1950's Cuba.

Anyway, Tito passed away seven years ago and I’ve been thinking about him a lot lately. Certainly now that the start of the baseball season was postponed and possibly lost for the year.

Tito was a big baseball fan. Born and raised in Cuba (what kid over there wasn’t). He played on local club teams - just for the love of the game.

For the love of beisbol!

To him, baseball had a language all its own. In fact, in his younger years, when he immigrated to the US (thank GOD!), that language helped him through the challenges of learning English.

Nearly everything he wanted to say needed a baseball metaphor to explain it!

Before long, every conversation seemingly turned into an opportunity to use a baseball metaphor. Like when I was to report back on something I was supposed to get done — “Kenny! Did you cover all the bases?!”

Baseball was special. It was a way to spend even a couple of innings together.

Like most fathers and sons of our generation, communication wasn’t always easy (unless he was doing the communicating!). But what he did know and liked to talk about was baseball.

He was after all, the man who threw the first baseball to me. I happened to catch that first one with my nose, but you get the point. It’s the game he knew and loved, and he wanted me to love it too.

The idea of no baseball —even for a little while— would’ve so disappointed him.

He loved to quote the great Satchel Paige.

The line, “don’t look back, something might be gaining on you,” has an especially humorous tone delivered with a thick Spanish accent.

“That’s twice Kenny! Three strikes and you’re out!”

"Where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio, Our nation turns it's lonely eyes to you..."

One of his favorite songs was "Mrs. Robinson" by Simon and Garfunkel - which he sang terribly out of key and off rhythm, but he really put some effort behind it when his favorite verse came up…

“Where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio?

Our nation turns its lonely eyes to you

Woo, woo, woo

What's that you say, Mrs. Robinson?

Jolting Joe has left and gone away

Hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey”

Every time I hear that part of the song it stops me in my tracks. Not because he sang it so badly! It was knowing he loved the part about Yankees great, Joe DiMaggio. Baseball!

One of my last happiest memories of him were those spring and summer days I would walk in the house and find him on his easy chair —watching the Braves on tv.

Rest easy Tito. Baseball will be back.

"The game of baseball isn't over until it's over." - Yogi Berra