Two Braves catchers unavailable for Opening Day

Braves manager Brian Snitker announced that the team's two top catchers, Travis D'Arnaud and Tyler Flowers, are both unavailable for Friday's season opener against the Mets.

Snitker says that both players have tested negative for COVID-19, but had been feeling symptomatic, so they did not travel with the team to New York.

The Braves have called up a pair of catchers from their 'Taxi Squad.' Alex Jackson and William Contreras have been chosen to fill in.