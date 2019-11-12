NFL holds private workout for Colin Kaepernick in Atlanta this weekend

A tweet early Thursday evening confirms Colin Kaepernick will be coming to Atlanta on Saturday for a workout in front of multiple NFL team owners and coaches.

The tweet reads:

"I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday."

TMZ.com reported the workout was set up by the NFL after multiple teams made inquiries.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers and gained attention that year for kneeling during the national anthem, which ended up in a legal suit against the NFL. That lawsuit was later settled.