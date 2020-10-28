Justin Turner tests positive for COVID-19, pulled from Game 6 World Series

article

Just seconds after winning the World Series, FOX Sports has revealed Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner has tested positive for COVID-19.

Turner was pulled from the game in the 8th inning but the team did not announce why the infielder was substituted out of the game.

Following the Dodgers' historic 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, FOX Sports announced during the network's postgame coverage that Turner had tested positive for coronavirus.

Following the game, Turner took to social media that he does not feel any symptoms.

"Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys!" he said on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

