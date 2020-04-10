Gurley giving back to Georgia community as he returns a Falcon

One of the newest Falcons knows his way around Georgia. And Todd Gurley didn't wait to make an impact.

The former Georgia Bulldog donated meals to feed hundreds of vulnerable community members and healthcare workers on the front lines in Atlanta through HUNGRY@HOME.

He donated meals to low-income, high-risk community members, the Ronald McDonald House Atlanta and two local hospitals, Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital, that have been impacted heavily by coronavirus.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

"Our communities need us now more than ever," Gurley posted on his Instagram. "Shout out to my partners (HUNGRY@HOME) for helping me donated good food to firs tresponders and those in need. ATL is stronger together, and I plan on continuing to donate more meals to people in need over the next few weeks."

The family-style food delivery service provides people much-needed access to healthy and top chef prepared meals without ever leaving their homes, a necessity during the statewide shelter-in-place mandate.