Georgia State coach looking to thank Georgia Southern good samaritans

Georgia State's head coach wants to thank two Georgia Southern students for something they did after the Panthers lost to their rivals.

Shawn Elliott's parents, who he said are in their mid-70s, were trying to find a ride home from the Georgia State-Georgia Southern game. Usually, they take an Uber back to their hote lafter games like this, but none were available then, aroung 10:30 p.m in Statesboro.

"My mom was getting a little worried, it was getting a little late, they'd been out there a while," Elliott said.

The two were decked out in Panthers gear outside Allen E. Paulson Stadium when two women approached the couple and asked if they needed help.

"My dad, who's never met a stranger, struck up a conversation with them, and they said, 'We're going to stay here and make sure y'all get home safely,''" Elliott said.

Elliot said those two women sat with his parents for 30 or 45 minutes and paid for their Lyft ride back.

There was a little rivalry ribbing, of course. Elliott said one of the women told his father, "being that y'all just got beaten, we feel like we need to help you guys out."

"I thought that was kind of funny," Elliott said, laughing.

Now, he'd just like to thank them, if only he could find them.

"It was just a nice thing to see that there are still good people around," Elliott said Tuesday. "I just want to say thank you because in this day and age, there's a lot of good that doesn't get noticed, and I wanted to let them know how much I appreciated them."

He said his dad could only remember one of their names -- Anna -- and that one was about to graduate, while the other was a sophomore at Georgia Southern. Elliott hoped that some more attention to the cause could help connect him with the two women.

"People take this game -- and rightly so -- very, very serious, but in the same sense, we're all people, and it's just nice to know we all look out for one another when we need help," he said.