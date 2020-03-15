Falcons announce three-year extension with Davison

With the new NFL year getting underway, the Falcons agreed to terms with defensive tackle Tyeler Davison on a three-year extension. The team did not disclose the financial details, but multiple reports peg the deal worth $12 million with $4 million guaranteed.

Davison was a valuble piece on the defensive line. The Fresno State product started 12 games and appeared in all 16 for Atlanta last season. He finished the campaign with 29 tackles (26 solo), four tackles for loss, one sack, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery. Davison notched a career-high seven tackles during Week 4's contest against Tennessee.

Falcons player rep happy about new CBA deal

Last April, the Falcons brought the six-year pro in on a one-year deal after he spent the first four years of his career with New Orleans.