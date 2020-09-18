ESPN: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins his 2nd consecutive MVP award

article

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has won his second consecutive MVP award.

It was just last month that Antetokounmpowas voted NBA Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the fifth player to win that award and MVP in a career. The Milwaukee Bucks All-Star ended the two-year reign of Utah center Rudy Gobert as Defensive Player of the Year.

Antetokounmpo joined Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson and Kevin Garnett as players to do the MVP-Defensive Player of the Year double.

He led the Bucks to the NBA's best record and helped them limit opponents to 101.6 points per 100 possessions, the league's top defensive rating, as of March 11. Voting was conducted on games through then, before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

