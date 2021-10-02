Dominant start carries No. 2 Georgia past No. 10 Arkansas

article

A 21-point first quarter was enough for Georgia's defense at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

The No. 2 Bulldogs score two touchdowns on offense and another on a blocked Arkansas punt to advance to a commanding lead and beat the No. 8 Razorbacks, 37-0.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett got the start for Georgia (5-0) over JT Daniels, who has been dealing with oblique and lat injuries. Bennett finished the game with 72 yards, completing 7 of 11 passes.

The Dawgs shut out marked the second week they shut out an SEC opponent.

Georgia goes back on the road to play Auburn on Oct. 9 before returning to Athens to host Kentucky.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS