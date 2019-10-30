Defeat Toronto, and Atlanta United would host MLS Cup final for second straight year

Nicolas Lodeiro scored a goal and assisted on two more by Raul Ruidiaz, and the Seattle Sounders advanced to the MLS Cup final for the third time in four years with a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on Tuesday night. In a dramatic shift of coastal fortunes, Atlanta United could now host the MLS Cup Final for the second consecutive year if they can defeat Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference Final Wednesday night inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ruidiaz and Lodeiro scored four minutes apart in the first half to claim the lead for the Sounders, who upset the Supporters' Shield-winning top seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a superb big-game performance. Seattle also beat 2-year-old LAFC for the first time in five meetings.

Eduard Atuesta scored in the opening minutes on a free kick for LAFC, which reached the MLS records for points, goals and goal differential during arguably the best regular season in league history. LAFC then beat the crosstown LA Galaxy 5-3 last Thursday for its first playoff victory. But the Sounders have years of playoff experience that LAFC can't match, and their leaders led them back to the one-game league final. Seattle won the league title in 2016 and lost to Toronto FC in 2017.



