Expand / Collapse search

Braves pitchers throw live BP for first time this spring

By
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Mike Foltynewicz and Mike Soroka were among some of the first Atlanta Braves pitchers to throw to live batters Wednesday morning in North Port, Fla.

Braves prepare for first live batting practice of spring training

Mike Foltynewicz and Mike Soroka were among some of the first Atlanta Braves pitchers to throw to live batters Wednesday morning in North Port, Fla.

Atlanta has won two straight NL East titles, but division foe Washington has the most recent World Series title. The Braves, Nationals and Mets then had three of the NL's five best records in 2019. And though the Mets and Phillies have new skippers at the helm, they could be contenders as well in a division the Braves are calling the best in baseball.

Braves say NL East is the best division in baseball

The NL East looks like it could be any team's division as the Atlanta Braves kick off full-squad workouts at spring training.