Atlanta United beats Philadelphia 2-0, will host Eastern Conference Final

The Five Stripes are headed to the Eastern Conference Final. This after their 2-0 win over Philadelphia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.

Atlanta United will host 4th-seeded Toronto on Wednesday at 8 p.m. to see who will advance to the MLS Cup Championship.

Atlanta's Julian Gressel (24) shoots over Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake (18) and scores a goal during the MLS playoff match between Philadelphia Union and Atlanta United FC on October 24th, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Atlanta's Leandro González Pirez scored a first-half goal. Then Julian Gressel shoots over Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake for the second goal.

Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan made several saves during the match.

