There’s something for everyone in Rabun County, Georgia

Tucked in the northeastern corner of Georgia and surrounded by national forestland, Rabun County is filled with dramatic natural beauty and thrilling outdoor adventures, just a short trip away! Get started with this top 10 bucket list for adventurers of all kinds.

1. Take a thrilling whitewater rafting trip down the Wild & Scenic Chattooga River.

Take the ride of your life down the "Wild & Scenic" Chattooga River, one of the most beautiful mountain rivers in the South. Class 2 through 5 rapids offer thrills for any level, beginners through advanced.

2. Ride horseback through a mountain stream.

If you prefer a milder adventure, then visit the Dillard House Stables. This ride takes you deep into mountain pastures and then down the middle of the Little Tennessee River for an exciting in water riding experience.

3. Go forest bathing and hike to a stunning waterfall.

With more than 34 waterfalls and the hikes to reach them, ranging from easy to challenging, there are plenty of opportunities to immerse yourself in the area’s lush forests. Most hikes end with the majesty of clear mountain water cascading dramatically over rocks and outcroppings.

4. Tour and taste at a mountain top winery or craft distillery.

Rabun County’s rich mountain soil and pure water are the perfect combination to produce fabulous wines and spirits. With four wineries and two distilleries, you can sample award-winning beverages while enjoying spectacular views and small-town charm.

5. Learn how to land a beauty with a guided fishing tour.

Rabun County offers world-class fishing for both seasoned and beginner casters. With a number of highly skilled fishing guides angling in our many lakes, streams and rivers, even the novice is sure to bring home a trophy!

6. Hunt for treasure in our many antique shops, art galleries and markets.

You won’t find mega-malls in Rabun County. What you will find is one-of-a-kind shops filled with lots of character and personality. You never know what you’ll find at the locally owned boutiques, galleries and markets—but whatever it is, you probably won’t find it anywhere else.

7. Climb the Tallulah Gorge.

As one of the deepest gorges east of the Mississippi, the Tallulah Gorge is just begging to be explored. Expert climbers can scale its sheer quartzite walls with special permits or casual visitors can test their endurance on the 1,000-plus Hurricane Falls stairs, which take you down to the gorge floor and back up the other side for views that are more breathtaking than the climb!

8. Enjoy a true Farm-to-Table fine dining experience.

As Georgia’s Farm-to-Table Capital, Rabun County boasts many exceptional chefs and restaurants that transform just-picked, locally grown products into culinary delights. You don’t have to travel to a big city for excellent cuisine.

9. Stay in fun, historic or unique accommodations.

In Rabun County, where you stay can be a big part of the fun. Take your pick from accommodations of all sorts… campgrounds, upscale resorts, historic B&Bs and eclectic cabins surrounded by woods and streams. From rustic to elegant, there’s a place for everyone.

10. Step outside the box and reconnect with your roots.

Disconnect from your norm and try some grassroots experiences. Forage the forest for edible plants, learn how to build an indigenous musical instrument or take a class in spinning, weaving or even soap making at the Foxfire Museum. Whatever you try, your horizons are sure to expand!

All of this and so much more is waiting for you just a short trip away. Visit ExploreRabun.com to start your adventure today or take a look at our video at: https://youtu.be/HQ-a6s4WrlA.

