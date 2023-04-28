Take a step back in Rabun County

article

Experiencing life in a rural area will put you in touch with history, surprisingly, in everyday ways. Our history in the mountains seems to be lingering just over our shoulder and more a part of our present than it may be in many other places. The stories, traditions, skills, and even the environment of our Appalachian ancestors is still right here in our midst. From music to crafts, cooking, dancing, farming or just plain walking around out in the woods, we still appreciate and practice time honored ways of life in the mountains. That’s one of the things that makes Rabun County so special and one of the many reasons people who aren’t long time residents come to visit and sometimes stay.

When you come to Rabun County to take a step back and experience a little of the past, there are many ways to go about it. You can immerse yourself in history at the Foxfire Museum & Heritage Center, watching craftsmen and women plying their talents with the same tools and techniques as the settlers did. You can also visit our own Tallulah Gorge State Park’s Jane Hurt Yarn Interpretive Center to learn about one of the most dramatic and amazing geographic features in our state. But in Rabun County, our vibrant past can be found in so many other places as well.

(Rabun County Georgia Tourism)

How about stopping in at the Dillard House to enjoy a true farm-to-table, homestyle meal made with the same recipes that founder Carrie Dillard used, when she prepared fresh meals with vegetables straight from her garden, for her boarding house guests, over 100 years ago. Book a stay at the Lake Rabun Hotel, a 100-year-old rustic inn still filled with all its original charm. Or, take a walk along the Bartram Trail. There, you can follow in the footsteps of William Bartram, explorer and botanist, who documented his journey in 1775 in his book, Travels, still in print today. The trail leads to some of Georgia’s most beautiful forests, peaks, rivers and waterfalls, so unspoiled that you’ll really feel like you’re an explorer yourself.

And, you’d really be missing out if you didn’t indulge yourself in a little ‘ole timey music and dancing. There are many venues that host our local musicians playing their own versions of songs and styles that have been passed down to them through generations. Our wineries, distilleries, restaurants, towns, churches and more all hold concerts open to anyone and everyone. But if your legs need a little "tuning up" before you’re ready to jump in, then head up to the newly renovated Mountain City Playhouse for a dance lesson or two, they’ll be happy to help out!

(Rabun County Georgia Tourism)

As you can see, history really is alive (and kicking!) in Rabun County. And it’s not boring or dusty either. It’s loads of fun, adventurous, authentic, proud, heartfelt and welcoming, just like everything else you’ll find here in our North Georgia mountains. For more information about all the wonderful things we have to offer, visit our website at ExploreRabun.com.