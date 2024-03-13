Rabun wines and really good times!

This content was provided by our sponsor, Rabun County Georgia Tourism. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

The mountains of Rabun County are not only beautiful and full of outdoor adventures, they are also the perfect environment for growing grapes and making wonderful wine! The wineries of Rabun County are places to delight in amazing views while sipping award-winning wine, escape the norm, relax to live music, savor fine farm-to-table dining, join in social activities and basically celebrate life. What’s more, each of the wineries in Rabun County has its own unique personality and wines to express it. Each offers an experience you won’t get anywhere else.

To start with, Terra Incognita Vineyard, situated high atop Stoney Mountain, is like exploring a world apart. A meandering forest service road takes you to unparallelled views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Their brand-new tasting room boasts a 270-degree mountain aspect and is surrounded not only by lush vines, but also hiking and mountain biking trails. Guests are entertained with live local musicians, trivia nights and an occasional gathering of outdoor adventurers, like for their recent showing of the premier ski film, Warren Miller’s AllTime. And if you’re a wine adventurer, you’ll find their wines are as innovative, fresh and full of spirit as their winery is.

Next up is Stonewall Creek Vineyards. Stonewall Creek Vineyards is nestled among rolling hills and pastures in an idyllic setting that feels straight out of a classic novel. Bring a deck of cards or try your hand at a round of disc golf on their 9-hole course while you sample their delightful varietals. The atmosphere is quiet, comfortable and as relaxed as one could wish for. Don’t miss out on their Harvest Stomp Celebration each fall where you get to press grapes the old-fashioned way, with your bare feet!

Just over the hills, Tiger Mountain Vineyards is reminiscent of a picture from a travel brochure of Tuscany. The old red barn that used to house dairy cows, now provides patrons with an upscale farm-to-table café. Take a barrel tasting tour with the Sommelier to learn all about their rich history of making award-winning wines, the first vineyard in Georgia to grow noble European grapes such as Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay. You can also enjoy live music on weekends and special dining occasions which are regularly offered.

And then there’s 12 Spies Vineyards, like your own backyard winery! Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic basket and their leashed furry friends to sit underneath the stunning mountains, sip wine and play a little cornhole if you’d like. The folks at 12 Spies are unpretentious and go out of their way to make you feel at home and enhance your enjoyment of their 16 varietals, something for every palate. Live music on Saturdays just adds to the good vibes you get from this gem of a mountain winery.

As you can see, whether you’re interested in a particular winery experience or trying them all, Rabun County vineyards and the wines they produce will satisfy both your palate and your soul. For more information about all the wonderful things Rabun County has to offer, visit ExploreRabun.com.