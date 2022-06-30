It’s Time to Let the Sea Set the Pace

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

Tucked away on the west gulf coast of Florida is a place where authentic Florida still exists, and with direct flights from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport it’s easier than ever to disconnect from your everyday hustle and let the sea set the pace.

The Bradenton Area provides opportunities for the whole family to turn the picturesque white beaches, outdoor adventures, and the Bradenton Riverwalk into their own playground with fresh seafood, local craft beer, and lots of fun in the sun.

Now it’s time to pack those bags and slip on down south to experience unspoiled beauty alongside the rich history of our area. We’re proud of the easy pace of our island life, but we’re even more proud that even when letting the sea set the pace there’s something to experience around every corner.

Our downtown is alive with constant happenings of locals and visitors alike, and there’s no better place to fully immerse yourself in all the sights, smells, sounds, and flavors that our one-of-a-kind destination has to offer. Pull up a seat at one of the many local restaurants and bars that have helped to create a home away from home experience for generations. Shop at one of the many local boutiques and take home a piece of authentic Florida with you.

Outside of our downtown area there’s endless opportunities to explore and immerse yourself in the beautiful Bradenton Area wilderness. We’re of course known for our beaches, but there’s even more to explore! Enjoy natural wildlife, admire breathtaking preserves, kayak through the mangroves and marshes, or hit the trails.

If you’re now ready for the sea to set the pace we’re looking forward to welcoming you to our little slice of what we call Heaven. We can’t wait to see the memories you make here, and we’re already looking forward to welcoming you back!

Find out more about the Bradenton Area at BradentonGulfIslands.com