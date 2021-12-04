Enjoy winter wonders in Rabun County

article

If you’re looking for a quick and fun getaway during the winter months, look no farther than Rabun County, Georgia! And when we say no farther, we mean it. Rabun County, nestled in the heart of the Southern Appalachians and surrounded by stunning mountains, streams, rivers, lakes and forest lands, is only a short drive and yet seems like worlds away. Here, you can enjoy activities of all sorts, without the crush of crowds and traffic. Whether you want to stay just for the weekend or a little longer, the mountains of North Georgia are an ideal place to step away from your routine and appreciate the beauty of nature and all that it affords.

Overnight visitors have many options for their stay. Rabun County is home to many quaint historic inns and bed & breakfasts which boast not only about their gracious accommodations but also on their fabulous farm-to-table meals. Rabun County is the Farm-to-Table capital of Georgia for a good reason. There are also resorts offering guests cozy fireplace rooms, chalets and cabins to rest and relax in after the day’s adventure. And if you like adventure all day long, there are many ways to camp in the mountains, from rustic outdoors to modern "glamping," there’s room for everyone!

During the day, the list of things to do is both long and varied. Located only about an hour from great skiing, you can set up shop here and avoid the crowds and expense of ski resort stays. Or enjoy local activities such as trail skiing, snow tubing, ice skating and winter hiking to fill your day without the extra drive. Hiking in the winter can be amazing! The mountain views are that much more spectacular and in Rabun County, we have the best around. Hike to the top of Black Rock Mountain State Park, Georgia's highest state park, positioned on the Eastern Continental Divide and reaching altitudes of 3,640 feet, which encompasses some of the most outstanding scenery in Georgia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. You can see over the mountain tops for more than 80 miles from the Tennessee Rock overlook. Or, you can take the Hurricane Falls Loop Trail stairs at Tallulah Gorge State Park down to the unique suspension bridge that sways 80 feet above the gorge floor and amaze at the thundering sound of the falls below you and the sheer quartzite walls that tower above you. Mother nature in the winter time can be awe-inspiring, and who couldn’t do with a little more awe in their life?

If you prefer things a bit tamer, Rabun County has you covered. Instead of a hike, take a stroll down Main Street in Clayton, a charming little mountain town filled with unique shops, restaurants and friendly people. You’re sure to find both unexpected treasures and delights as well as good times. Then sit back and relax at one of four award-winning wineries and warm yourself with a glass of Georgia Grown wine beside the fire. Like a little more fire? We also have two award-winning craft distilleries, where the spirits are as special as the hearts of the folks that make them.

So come enjoy a getaway in the mountains of Rabun County. It’s only a short drive to far, far, away and even in winter, there’s so much here to make it worth the trip. You can start your adventure today by visiting ExploreRabun.com to find out about all we have to offer. We look forward to seeing you soon!