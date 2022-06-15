“Enjoy the Ride” just a short drive away in Rabun County, Georgia

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

No matter what your "ride" is, you can find it just a short drive away from Atlanta, Greenville, Charlotte and Knoxville. Nestled in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, Rabun County, Georgia’s northeastern most county, offers a wealth of unique and wonderful experiences for everyone from the weekend warrior to the Epicurean explorer. From thrilling outdoor adventures to relaxing Farm-to-Table wining and dining, in Rabun County, you can enjoy an amazing getaway without all the expense and trouble of a long trip.

With rivers, streams, lakes and three state parks, Tallulah Gorge, Black Rock Mountain, and Moccasin Creek, camping, hiking and fishing are available year-round for you and your family and friends to enjoy a crackling campfire, landing a beautiful rainbow trout or a peaceful stroll through the woods towards a stunning waterfall. The scenic beauty of these parks and their trails is magnificent whether viewed from Tallulah Gorge’s suspension bridge or the overlook at Black Rock Mountain, where you can see for over 80 miles!

The views throughout the entire county are breathtaking as well, whether you hike, ride or even fly through the trees! Take a world-class ziplining tour above the tree tops, 250 feet up. Rafting and kayaking on the Chattooga River are available for adventurers looking for white-water thrills. And for the milder heart, make your reservation at the Dillard House Stables for a leisurely horseback ride through a mountain stream. History buffs should try a visit to the Foxfire Museum, where you can take a step back in time to experience life as it was for past generations living in the Appalachian Mountains.

If shopping is your thing, you’ll be well satisfied even without the malls. There are antique shops and flea markets for the scavenger hunters and eclectic galleries for those who revel in making unique acquisitions. And of course, there are the farmers’ markets, selling everything from fruit to flowers, where "fresh" and "local" become yours to take home.

Discerning travelers will find Kingwood Resort and Winery and Sky Valley Country Club offer top-of-the-line golf, spas and accommodations that are as close to heaven as they appear to be. For the more "down-to-earth" traveler, there are plenty of other safe and delightful options for an overnight stay – historic B&Bs, quaint chalets and unique rentals including an original 1800’s cabin and a refurbished vintage 1929 C&O red caboose – there’s room for everyone!

For the avid culinary adventurer, Rabun County is a hidden treasure. This little mountain paradise, boasts the title of the state’s Farm-to-Table Capital and five Best Chefs America award recipients. Top Farm-to-Table dining can be found at Beechwood Inn, Fortify Kitchen & Bar, Lake Rabun Hotel, Rabun Manor, Julep Farms, The Chophouse at LaPrades, Fromage and Other Fine Foods and The Red Barn Café at Tiger Mountain Vineyards. There are also several amazing wineries to visit and sample award-winning wines while enjoying views that are as spectacular as the wine. And be sure to stop by either one of the two distilleries offering artisan spirits, crafted with pride and clear mountain water or the fun and friendly micro-brewery, where you can relax and enjoy the warmth and charm of true Southern hospitality… hospitality you’ll find in every corner of this quaint yet progressive mountain retreat.

So, whether you’re a camper, hiker, rider, paddler, shopper, golfer, connoisseur, or just someone who can appreciate the beauty of nature and life in the mountains, Rabun County is where you belong! Start enjoying your ride in Rabun County at ExploreRabun.com.