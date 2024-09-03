Color Me a Mountainside in Rabun County

This content was provided by our sponsor, [name of sponsor]. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Are you ready to witness nature's breathtaking transformation this fall season? Fall is the time for all leaf-peepers to head to the mountains of Rabun County and immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of vibrant hues as the leaves change from their summer greens to brilliant shades of red, orange, and gold.

As the temperatures start to cool and the days grow shorter, trees begin their annual show. This natural phenomenon creates a stunning display that attracts visitors from far and wide as the mountains come alive with a visual symphony that will leave you awe-inspired.

But there’s so much more to do in the mountains of Rabun County in the fall besides leaf peeping! Our wealth of outdoor activities are even more wonderful when you’re surrounded by backdrop of amazing autumn leaves. Try a horseback ride across a golden pasture and through a cool mountain stream with a canopy of color overhead. Zipline over the tree tops and between the mountain peaks, for a view of fall color that can’t be had from the ground. Thrill as you careen through a colorful forest down the mountainside on a gravity driven mountain coaster. And breathe fresh, clean air on a fall hike to an amazing waterfall, where the sounds of the wind and the water will refresh you, mind and spirit.

Rabun County’s wineries also offer visitors a unique way to savor the season. How ‘bout joining in a harvest celebration? Complete with wonderful food, live music and fun activities, not to mention, exceptional wines, these events are well worth the trip. Enjoy a relaxing afternoon at the vineyard and have a go at stomping some grapes yourself while sipping wine and indulging in good company and beautiful scenery. Or, if the kids are along, you may prefer to take in a farm tour. Pick a pumpkin and find your way through a corn maze for an afternoon of fabulous fall fun. Be sure to take home a jar of locally made jelly or jam too!

And don’t forget about fall festivals! The mountains of Rabun County are host to number of wonderful festivals that showcase the rich history and environment of the Southern Appalachians. The North Georgia Highland Games will take you back to the Scotch-Irish heritage of our early settlers with traditional games and food. While the Foxfire Mountaineer Festival lets you experience how people in the mountains built their way of life out of the environment that surrounded them. Demonstrations of mountain skills like blacksmithing, weaving and more, along with fun games for the kids, great music, food and crafts make this fall festival one you won’t want to miss.

The mountains of Rabun County will be full of color this fall, not only on the trees but in all the wonderful things there are to do among them. Come for the leaves, but stay for the memories! Start your adventure today by visiting ExploreRabun.com.

