Become part of your own 'Stranger Things' episode before it’s too late!

Ever wanted to be the hero of a Stranger Things adventure? Well, now it’s possible! At Stranger Things: The Experience, visitors can immerse themselves in Hawkins as they attempt to save the day alongside the show’s favorite characters. Set within the historical Pullman Yards—just 12 minutes from Downtown Atlanta—this is a must-see for any fans of the iconic Netflix series. They’ll have to act quick though as the portal in Atlanta will soon be closing February 12!

The highly acclaimed experience invites attendees to star in their very own Stranger Things episode. Playing the role of a test subject in a brand new study, their journey begins at Hawkin’s Lab where guests can participate in a 45-minute immersive experience. Taking center stage in a story-driven interactive adventure, they’ll join Eleven, Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Max, and Will, as they unlock their powers and embark on a totally tubular ride. What power will it be and will they have what it takes to survive the Upside Down?

But the excitement doesn’t end there. For the second part of the experience, guests can venture over to the crazy neon world of Mix-Tape. With nostalgic shops and iconic locations from the show, including Scoops Ahoy, Family Video, and the Palace Arcade, they’ll be thrown back to the spirit of the 80s. Fans can visit the Stranger Things Bar for tasty food and exclusive cocktails inspired by the hit series, get some cool merchandise to remember the occasion, or even take some snaps in the Byers’ living room and 80s-style photo booth. But watch out… plenty of strange characters will be looming around every corner, eager to pull everyone further into the secrets of Hawkins.

Rated 4.71 out of 5, Stranger Things: The Experience has received an overwhelming response from fans across the globe. After traveling through cities such as New York and San Francisco, and currently taking place in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and London, positive feedback has been a recurring theme.

One visitor had nothing but praise for the unique adventure, "Excellent immersive experience whether or not you’re a fan of Stranger Things! This is a great time with friends or a loved one. It’s like iMax meets an escape room. And after it’s over, you can hang out in the 80s with great food, drinks and merchandise. I highly recommend this!"

Another visitor was impressed with the interactive elements, stating "This was out of this world! Best experience for a fan. Stranger Things is my favorite show and this place made it feel like you were actually in an episode. The actors were so amazing, they interacted so well with us. I just want to go back and relive the whole experience."

For entry into the portal, tickets can be purchased through the website, where those eager to unlock their powers can choose either Standard Admission, or VIP for an extra ǝƃuɐɹʇs experience. Whether alone, with family or friends, everyone is welcome in Hawkins.

Friends, do you copy? This is an adventure fans won’t want to miss—hurry and get tickets for Stranger Things: The Experience before the portal in Atlanta closes for good!

"The most amazing experience for anyone who has watched the Stranger Things series and even someone who hasn’t! The interactive experience is amazing and the visual effects are spectacular! Highly recommend it."

"Amazing attraction, the interactive storyline is amazing! The sets and food options are a nice choice too!"

"So much fun! And the audience participation was great! The actors are amazing, really on point and stayed in character. My daughter and her friend loved interacting with them at the end!"