Amazing Views & Better Outlooks in Rabun

article

Whether you’re gazing off at the sunrise from the top of Black Rock Mountain or looking up at the stars as you sit ‘round the campfire, you can enjoy a wonderful view and a better outlook in Rabun County, Georgia. Nestled in the heart of the Southern Appalachians and surrounded by stunning mountains, streams, rivers, lakes and forest lands, Rabun County can help you get in touch with the beauty of life and the importance of appreciating and enjoying it. And there are so many ways to enjoy it.

Hike to the top of Black Rock Mountain State Park, Georgia's highest state park, positioned on the Eastern Continental Divide and reaching altitudes of 3,640 feet, which encompasses some of the most outstanding scenery in Georgia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Roadside and trail overlooks provide spectacular 80-mile vistas. On your way up the mountain, don’t miss out on a visit to The Foxfire Museum, where you can take a step back in time and see what life was like for our Appalachian settlers.

Or, you can take the Hurricane Falls Loop Trail stairs at Tallulah Gorge State Park down to the unique suspension bridge that sways 80 feet above the gorge floor and amaze at the thundering sound of the falls below you and the sheer quartzite walls that tower above you. Watch as daring, world-class kayakers challenge their skills on one of the special water-release days when the falls are let loose to flow at full capacity as they once did before the dam came. If you have a passion for waterfalls, Rabun County is home to the largest collection of waterfalls, and the trails to reach them, in the state of Georgia by far.

Tallulah Gorge Suspension Bridge by Peter Mcintosh

Want to give the rapids a try yourself? Then make your reservation for a thrilling white-water rafting trip down the Chattooga River, officially designated a National Wild and Scenic River. The Chattooga River is one of the longest and most spectacular free-flowing mountain rivers in the Southeast. And, not only does the Chattooga River offer the best whitewater in the region, it also boasts some of the best trout fishing, rated by Trout Unlimited as one of the top 100 trout streams in the U.S.

Rafting the Chattooga River

For a unique and amazing mountain perspective, how about checking out the views as you’re flying 250 feet up, zip lining above the canopy between the peaks, just you, the trees, mountains and the sky. You can also take a thrilling ride down the mountain on a gravity-driven mountain coaster. But if you prefer things a bit more relaxed, perhaps looking up at the mountains as you take a leisurely horseback ride through a cool stream or a friendly round of mountain-top golf would be your thing. Then savor a delightful glass of wine at one of four beautiful mountain wineries or some award-winning artisan spirits at one of two distilleries while reflecting on the pleasures of the day and the good company you spent it with.

Terra Incognita Vineyard

Advertisement

No matter how you look at it, enjoying the beautiful scenery and fascinating activities that Rabun County, Georgia has to offer will leave you with a both new outlook and a better perspective Visit ExploreRabun.com to start your adventure today or take a look at our video at: https://youtu.be/HQ-a6s4WrlA.