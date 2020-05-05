Zac Brown Band to perform in livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic



Zac Brown Band will be the latest musical ensemble to perform in Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live entertainment series on Thursday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Donations made during the concert will benefit the Local Initiatives Support Corporation’s (LISC) Verizon Small Business Recovery Fund. “As people support their favorite small businesses with #PayItForwardLIVE, Verizon will commit an additional $10 per use of the hashtag, up to $2.5 million, for a total of up to $5 million in support,” according to LISC’s website.

Here’s how you can watch:

-Some Fox TV Stations’ websites

-FOX's CoronavirusNOW, both coronavirusnow.com and the CoronavirusNOW channel on Samsung TV Plus (1006)

-FOX NOW

-AXS TV

-Fios Channel 501 and 604

-Twitch

-Verizon’s Facebook and YouTube pages

-On Verizon’s Twitter page

-Yahoo

-The concert can also be listened to on iHeart and SiriusXM

The band tweeted ahead of their performance on Thursday.

Known for their fast-paced country rock stylings, the Atlanta-based band has left an indelible mark on the music industry, garnering critical acclaim and an international fan community. The Verizon performance will give viewers an up-close look at Zac and his raucous musical raconteurs.



RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

Advertisement

Other artists who have performed in the Pay It Forward series include Janelle Monáe, and Billie Eilish and Finneas.



RELATED: Billie Eilish, Finneas perform in livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid pandemic

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.