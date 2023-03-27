Your first look inside the new LEGO Discover Center Atlanta

If you’re like us, you can hardy wait for the fourth season of the FOX hit "LEGO Masters." So, to satisfy our craving for some colorful competition, we decided to spend some time at a place with more than two million of the world’s favorite toy bricks.

This morning, we got our first look inside the new LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta at Phipps Plaza, which officially opens this Friday and takes the place of the previous attraction known as LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta. The grand opening of LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta comes after $5 million renovation project, adding a host of new areas including DUPLO Park (with the oversized bricks for younger builders), a spaceship-building station, and a racing VR experience.

Phipps Plaza is located at 3500 Peachtree Road Northeast in Buckhead; tickets for the attraction are on-sale now, and range from $28.99 per person for regular admission to $41.99, which includes admission, the VR experience, a LEGO Minifigure, and digital photos.

For more information on visiting LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta, click here. And click the video player in this article for a look inside the highly-anticipated new attraction!