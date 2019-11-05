You Decide 2019: Some races seeing all precincts reporting

Some of the municipal races across north Georgia are starting to see all precincts reporting in, giving a clear indication of possible winners and runoffs.

A runoff election will be held Dec. 3 in races where a single candidate did not get the 50 percent plus one majority needed to outright win.

Turn out was low, but official numbers are still being tallied.

Some voters in Cobb County were surprised to be filling out a paper ballot as part of a pilot program in Georgia.

Six other Georgia counties, including Bartow, Carroll, and Paulding County, served as pilots for the state's new electronic ballot-marking devices, which print out a paper ballot for voters to review before officially casting their votes.

There have been no major reports of voting problems in metro Atlanta or north Georgia, but Lowndes and Decatur counties, which were part of the state’s pilot program, had issues starting their day. Polls in those counties are expected to be open for an extra 45 minutes.

Lowndes County election supervisor Deb Cox said some electronic poll books malfunctioned in all 10 of the county's precincts when they opened for local elections Tuesday morning. She said backup paper registration lists were used and voters experienced minimal delays.

Decatur County elections supervisor Carol Heard said electronic poll books used to check voters' registration and load their ballots onto a keycard malfunctioned at all three precincts after they opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Heard said about a dozen voters altogether were waiting.

Heard said: "I'm glad this was brought up now and not next year," when higher turnout is expected for the 2020 presidential elections.

Some of the major races include the DeKalb County ethics board deciding on its restructuring, Henry County SPLOST renewal, and several municipalities are considering passing the Brunch Bill.

Also, controversial candidates are on the ballot in Buchanan and Hoschton.

