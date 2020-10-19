Woman shot, killed walking out of Southwest Atlanta laundromat

A 59-year-old woman was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Monday morning outside a laundromat.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. outside a 24-hour laundromat, located in a strip mall on Atlanta Avenue SW.

According to investigators with the Atlanta Police Department, two homeless women walked into the laundromat to escape the cold. As one of the women stepped outside, police said a silver SUV pulled up and opened fire, striking the 59-year-old. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case. Atlanta police were working to locate the suspect vehicle.

