Woman shot, killed walking out of Atlanta laundromat, family says

article

A 60-year-old woman was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Monday morning outside a laundromat.

The incident happened around 5:50 a.m. outside a 24-hour laundromat, located in a strip mall on Atlanta Avenue SW.

Family members told FOX 5 that an SUV fired shots when the woman stepped outside, killing her.

Investigators were at the scene gathering evidence.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.