Woman shot at gas station parking lot

Doctors are treating a woman who was shot overnight.

Dekalb Police responded to shots fired early Monday morning in the parking lot of Citgo strip mall in the 48-hundred block of Rockbridge Road.

Victim tried to flee after getting shot



Police say the victim, who is in her mid 20's, was shot once in the back/neck area. Paramedics rushed her to Grady. At last check, she was in stable condition while doctors performed surgery.

Detectives believe that after the woman was shot the victim tried to flee in her car but didn't get far. Her vehicle wrecked right across the street on Hairston Way, ending up stuck in an embankment.

Police brought in dogs to check for clues but so far no arrests have been made. Detectives haven't been able to talk to the victim and don't have either a motive for the shooting or a suspect description.