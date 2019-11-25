Woman found dead with animal-related injuries in Anahuac

article

A woman is dead in Chambers County, and investigators are trying to determine whether it was a medical condition or an animal.

Early Monday morning the sheriff's office responded to a 911 call reporting a deceased female in the front yard of a home in the 4000-block of State Hwy 61 in the rural area of Anahuac.

Sheriff’s deputies found Christine Rollins, 59, of Liberty. She was the caretaker of an elderly couple who lives at the home.

When Rollins didn’t show up at the normal time, the 84-year-old homeowner went outside and found her lying in the yard between her vehicle and the home’s front door.

Christine Rollins, 59, of Liberty, TX

When deputies arrived, they found Rollins deceased, with multiple injuries to her body.

It appears that she has an injury to her head that is consistent with a fall, but she also has numerous injuries that appear to be animal-related.

Investigators are waiting for a forensic autopsy to assist in determining her cause of death.

“At this time detectives are unable to determine if she collapsed due to a medical condition and the fall caused the head injury, or if the animals may have caused the fall and contributed to her death. But, at this time, we have no reason to believe that there is any foul play involved in her death,” said Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.