Police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in a car along a rural DeKalb County roadway.

The DeKalb County Police Department said officers were called out around 10:25 p.m. to 1600 Coffee Road.

Police did not release the cause of death.

It was not clear if there was foul play involved in the woman's death.

The name of the woman has not been released.

Advertisement

Her death remains under investigation.